Leeds named as one of UK's roadworks capitals - with 24,000 in just one year

But the league table, put together by LeaseCar.uk, shows the city only comes tenth overall, with some council’s reporting twice or even three times as many.

Many of the roadworks being carried out were undertaken by utility companies providing essential services. Data shows that over £12 billion was spent on roads in the United Kingdom in 2021 and 2022.

The data was collated following responses to a Freedom of Information request by local authorities. Leeds City Council reported 24,851 roadworks between April 2021 and March 2022.

Just some of the roadworks in Leeds.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Roadworks can be incredibly frustrating for drivers, especially when they are in a rush or on the way to work, as they often cause huge delays.

“Motorists should factor in extra time to their journeys if they are travelling through locations that are known to have a lot of roadworks. Try to remember that as much as they can be a nuisance, roadworks are ultimately carried out to improve our lives.

“Maintenance is crucial to improving current infrastructure and providing access to employment, education, health, and social opportunities.”

Topping the list was Essex County Council with 77,423 roadworks, followed by Staffordshire County Council with 52,871 and West Northamptonshire Council with 34,557.