Here is the full list of road closures starting on Wednesday for the festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

The festival held at Bramham Park kicks off this week from Friday, running till 11pm on Sunday night.

Headlining the festival this weekend are Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone, with Yorkshire artists Yungblud and Prospa joining them on the line-up.

To allow festival-goers to commute in and out of the festival efficiently there are some road closures in place this week that will affect local residents.

Here is the full list of closures and travel restrictions you need to be aware of.

Route changes

There are two key routes in use for festival traffic from the A1: the Brown Route from A1 Southbound and the White Route from A1 Northbound.

Due to the influx of people entering and leaving the festival from Wednesday 25 August to Monday 30 August, residents are advised to choose one of the following alternative routes:

To access the A1(M) Leeds Festival suggest travelling to Tenter Hill, turning left and travelling North on West Woods Road to access the A1(M) at Wattle Syke.

During the morning of Monday 30 August, they suggested that the best route to the A1(M) to avoid festival traffic would be to travel to Tenter Hill, turn right onto Bramham Bypass / Paradise Way and Spen Common Lane to access the A1(M) at the Bramham Interchange.

A64 Road Closure

On Wednesday 25, Thursday 26, Sunday 29 and Monday 30 August, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling Eastbound.

A no ‘U’ turn temporary traffic regulation order will be applied for in respect of the A64 from the A6120 to the J44 both Westbound and Eastbound.

Kiddal Lane will be closed at the junction with the A64 as per previous years.

The one-way system in place for the festival will run from Wednesday 25,Thursday 26, Sunday 29 until the afternoon of Monday 30 August.

All properties from and including the Fox and Grapes public house Eastbound on the A64 Westbound carriageway are able to turn left out of their property or left into their property and therefore their routes to the A1(M).

All properties from and including Park House Farm on the Eastbound carriageway are able to turn right out of their property, or right into their property and therefore their routes to the A1 (M).

Bus routes travelling along the A64 Eastbound from Seacroft to the A1(M) may be diverted.

For up-to-date information, you can contact Metro on www.wymetro.com.

Thorner Village Closure

Thorner Village will be closed at the below locations and will operate a vehicle pass system for the duration of the festival during the timings listed below.

Park House Farm closure

At the layby by the bus stop and access gate to Park House Farm there is enough width to create a safe U-turning area for any vehicles that have misled staff at the Red Bus about their destination and are still trying to either access the Festival or the A64 Eastbound.

The A64 will be completely closed in the Eastbound direction at this point.

Closed locations

Northern part of Mangrill Lane, Carr Lane, Thorner / Skeltons Lane, Thorner / Milner Lane and Wothersome Corner.

Road closure timings

Tuesday 24 August: 7pm – 1am

Wednesday 25 August: 7am – 1am

Thursday 26 August: 7am – 1am

Friday 27 August: 7am – 3am

Saturday 28 August: 7am – 3am

Sunday 29 August: 7am – 7am

Monday 30 August: 7am – 3pm

Aberford closure

The junction of Main Street with the A64 just to the West of the Jct 44 roundabout will be closed from 4am on Wednesday 25 August till 3pm on Monday 30 August.

Additional closures

The below are closed throughout the festival period unless otherwise stated:

The junction of Kiddal Lane and the A64 York Road, the junction of Potterton Lane and Kiddal Lane and there is a temporary closure of the bridge over the A1 (M) that leads to Bowcliffe Hall and Bramham Park other than for residents and businesses.

There is also a 30mph speed limit and no U-turns on the following roads:

Along Bramham and Thorner Road from the junction with Kirkfield Avenue to the Bramham bypass / Paradise Way, West Woods Road from Wattle Syke to Thorner Road, Bramham bypass from Thorner Road along Paradise Way and Spen Common Lane to the A1(M) / A64 roundabout and the A64 York Road from the A1(M) / A64 roundabout to Thorner Lane.

You cannot stop on the following roads:

West Woods Road from Wattle Syke to Thorner Road, Bramham Bypass from Thorner Road along Paradise Way and Spen, Common Lane to the A1(M) / A64 roundabout and the A64 York Road from the A1(M) / A64 roundabout to Thorner Lane.