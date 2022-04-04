Leeds Bradford Airport parking: Where you can park at LBA for short and long stays - and prices for parking
Here are five of the best places to park for both short and long stays at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Leeds Bradford Airport has its own car parks, as well as several nearby that accomodate long stays and mid-stays.
With 24/7 shuttle buses and transport links to the terminal, these car parks offer to keep your vehicle safe as well as assist you in your journey to and from the airport.
Here are five of the best rated car parks for Leeds Bradford Airport as seen on Google Reviews.
Viking Airport Parking
Viking Airport Parking offers low-cost official airport parking with no booking fees.
The car park is closer to the terminal than any off-site car park, and bookings can be amended up to 4 hours ahead of arrival.
Electric vehicle charging points are also available.
For a seven day stay parking costs £45 - find out more about the cost of parking on the Viking Airport Parking website.
Sentinel Car Park
Sentinel Car Park was the winner of"Best Airport Car Park" at the Holiday Extras 2012 Customers' Awards.
Not only does Sentinel offer to park your car for you, there are also car washing services available on site while you are away.
The car park is only half a mile away from the Leeds Bradford Airport terminal.
For a seven day stay parking costs £45 - find out more about the cost of parking on the Sentinel Car Park website.
Leeds Bradford Airport Parking - Short Stay Parking
Book to part in LBA's short stay car park using their online system.
The number plate recognition means you will be able to access the short stay car park and find a space a short walk away from check-in.
Full pricing is listed below:
0-60 minutes £12.00
1-2 hours £15.00
2-3 hours £17.00
3-4 hours £26.00
4 hours - up to 1 day £42.00
2 days £70.00
Each subsequent day or part thereof £30.00 per day
Leeds Bradford Airport Parking - Mid Stay Parking
Book to part in LBA's short stay car park using their online system.Mid stay offers quick and easy car parking within walking distance of the terminal.
The car park offers quick and easy parking, on-site secure parking and you can keep your keys.
Full pricing is listed below:
Up to 1 day £39.00
Each subsequent day or part thereof £27.00 per day
Leeds Bradford Airport Parking - Long Stay Parking
Book to part in LBA's short stay car park using their online system.The car park offers quick and easy parking, on-site secure parking and you can keep your keys.
Up to 1 day £37.00
2 days £44.00
3 days £49.00
Each subsequent day or part thereof £12.00 per day
