The 2024 programme of flights from Leeds Bradford Airport went on sale on Friday, giving customers in Yorkshire the chance to experience Norway’s famous Fjords, which offer some of the most breath-taking scenery going.

Bergen offers access to Fjords – which are long, narrow inlets with steep sides or cliffs – such as Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord and also has a backdrop of spectacular mountains wrapped around a picturesque harbour lined with a variety of restaurants and bars. The harbour district, Bryggen, is part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List and provides visitors with a significant examples of the history and culture of a particular medieval settlement.

Jet2 says it is launching the new programme to Bergen in Norway in response to increasing demand from customers looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.

A view of the Bergen harbour. Picture: PA

Jet2 is offering a variety of package holidays to Bergen in Spring 2023 from Leeds Bradford Airport, including a four night long-weekend break or a choice of two different three-night midweek breaks.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Norway’s famous Fjords need no introduction, and we are incredibly excited to be launching flights and packages to this jaw-dropping destination from Leeds Bradford Airport. As well as giving customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of the Fjords, the city of Bergen is a stunning and vibrant city with something around every corner too.”

He added: “We are seeing more customers wanting to experience it all on their holidays, whether that is adventure, culture, history or sightseeing. To make life easier for these customers, our Discover More collection puts all of those experience-based holidays, including Norway and Bergen, into one extensive collection.”

Gaute S. Riise, Vice President Traffic Development at Avinor said: “It is great to see the entrance of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks in the Norwegian market, an important contribution to the tourism industry with the UK being an important inbound market for Western Norway. We look forward to engaging in this new partnership.”

Jet2 will be flying to Bergen from Leeds Bradford Airport will start from 2024. Picture Tony Johnson.