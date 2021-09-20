People who have had both jabs will not need to take a test before coming back to England. Photo: Getty Images

People who have had both jabs will not need to take a test before leaving any country not on the red list from October.

If on the red list travel restrictions will still apply as seen on the GOV.UK website.Currently only British nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can return from a red list country, and upon doing so they must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

The Government has also announced that 8 countries will be taken off the red list on Wednesday, opening up more destinations for holiday-makers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beautiful large island on the coast of Italy, Sardinia is the perfect beach holiday for those wanting to relax in the sunshine. For the more adventurous of sorts, there are mountains along the coast to explore and boat rides on offer across the docks.

Here is a list of some of the hot places available to travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport in October.

Photos: Getty Images

This destination is ideal for foodies- dig into delicious Mediterranean cuisine whilst enjoying a poolside holiday, or explore the ancient streets of the city in the year-round heat.

Corfu is the perfect mix of bustling activity and tiny fishing villages all under the beat of the scorching sunshine. The vibrant ports and open-air beach bars make it the ideal getaway for those wanting to soak up the sun before half term is over, all with a cocktail firmly in hand.

The beautiful port city of Izmir has plenty to offer to holiday makers- with an expansive mix of mountains, beaches and streets rich with history to explore when there. It is even home to one of the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World!

Las Palmas is the capital of Gran Canaria, boasting what is said to be some of the best weather in the world. The entire city is filled with glamorous boutiques and exotic restaurants- explore away!

The perfect beach resort, this Balearic Island is the best to visit between May and October, so book in fast! Take a swim in Menorca Blava or visit one of the waterparks, the choice is yours.