Travel restrictions are set to change on Monday as 47 countries and territories are removed from the red list. Photo: Getty Images

Starting from 11 October, nearly 50 countries and territories previously on the red list will be removed and placed on the new 'go list'.

Earlier this month the amber list was scrapped in favour of just two lists, 'go' and 'no-go', to make it easier for people to travel between countries deemed safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of this month's change in restrictions, people who have had both jabs will also not need to take a test before leaving any of the 47 countries now on the green list.

On this change, a spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said:

"Today’s announcement is another positive step for the travel industry and we’re delighted to announce that all flights at LBA will be on the UK’s Green List.

We want to assure passengers that travelling through LBA is a simple and easy process, especially given the revised status of many of our popular holiday destinations.

We can’t wait to welcome everybody back as Yorkshire’s airport.”

If on the red list travel restrictions will still apply as seen on the GOV.UK website.

Currently only British nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can return from a red list country, and upon doing so they must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

Here is the full list of destinations on the green list available to travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport from Monday.

AUSTRIA

Salzburg

BULGARIA

Bourgas

CROATIA

Dubrovnik

Pula

Split

CYPRUS

Larnaca

Paphos

CZECH REPUBLIC

Prague

FRANCE

Bergerac

Grenoble

Limoges

Nice

Paris

Chambéry

GREECE

Corfu

Crete

Halkidiki / Thessaloniki

Kefalonia

Kos

Rhodes

Zante / Zakynthos

Santorini

Skiathos

HUNGARY

Budapest

IRELAND

Dublin

ITALY

Naples

Pisa

Rome

Venice

Verona

Sicily

Sardinia

LATVIA

Riga

LITHUANIA

Vilnius

MADEIRA

Funchal

MALTA

Malta

NETHERLANDS

Amsterdam

POLAND

Gdansk

Krakow

Warsaw

Wroclaw

PORTUGAL

Faro / Algarve

SLOVAKIA

Bratislava

SPAIN

Alicante

Almeria

Balearic Islands

Ibiza

Menorca

Majorca

Barcelona

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria / Las Palmas

Lanzarote

Tenerife

Girona

Malaga

Murcia

Reus

SWITZERLAND

Geneva

TURKEY

Antalya

Bodrum

Dalaman

Izmir

UNITED KINGDOM

Northern Ireland

Belfast

England

Newquay

Southampton

The Channel Islands

Guernsey

Jersey