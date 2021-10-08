Holiday destinations Leeds: all the green list places you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport from Monday
Travel restrictions are set to change on Monday as 47 countries and territories are removed from the red list.
Starting from 11 October, nearly 50 countries and territories previously on the red list will be removed and placed on the new 'go list'.
Earlier this month the amber list was scrapped in favour of just two lists, 'go' and 'no-go', to make it easier for people to travel between countries deemed safe.
As part of this month's change in restrictions, people who have had both jabs will also not need to take a test before leaving any of the 47 countries now on the green list.
On this change, a spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said:
"Today’s announcement is another positive step for the travel industry and we’re delighted to announce that all flights at LBA will be on the UK’s Green List.
We want to assure passengers that travelling through LBA is a simple and easy process, especially given the revised status of many of our popular holiday destinations.
We can’t wait to welcome everybody back as Yorkshire’s airport.”
If on the red list travel restrictions will still apply as seen on the GOV.UK website.
Currently only British nationals or those with residence rights in the UK can return from a red list country, and upon doing so they must book a quarantine hotel package, including 2 COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.
Here is the full list of destinations on the green list available to travel to from Leeds Bradford Airport from Monday.
AUSTRIA
Salzburg
BULGARIA
Bourgas
CROATIA
Dubrovnik
Pula
Split
CYPRUS
Larnaca
Paphos
CZECH REPUBLIC
Prague
FRANCE
Bergerac
Grenoble
Limoges
Nice
Paris
Chambéry
GREECE
Corfu
Crete
Halkidiki / Thessaloniki
Kefalonia
Kos
Rhodes
Zante / Zakynthos
Santorini
Skiathos
HUNGARY
Budapest
IRELAND
Dublin
ITALY
Naples
Pisa
Rome
Venice
Verona
Sicily
Sardinia
LATVIA
Riga
LITHUANIA
Vilnius
MADEIRA
Funchal
MALTA
Malta
NETHERLANDS
Amsterdam
POLAND
Gdansk
Krakow
Warsaw
Wroclaw
PORTUGAL
Faro / Algarve
SLOVAKIA
Bratislava
SPAIN
Alicante
Almeria
Balearic Islands
Ibiza
Menorca
Majorca
Barcelona
Canary Islands
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria / Las Palmas
Lanzarote
Tenerife
Girona
Malaga
Murcia
Reus
SWITZERLAND
Geneva
TURKEY
Antalya
Bodrum
Dalaman
Izmir
UNITED KINGDOM
Northern Ireland
Belfast
England
Newquay
Southampton
The Channel Islands
Guernsey
Jersey
