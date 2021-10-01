Visiting the city centre by car can be an expensive experience.

Car parks near the city are often pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or Merrion Centre.

These are some of the cheapest places to park in and around Leeds city centre. Photo: Scott Merrylees

With limited spaces in each car park it can be tricky finding a reasonably priced place to park during a busy weekend or quick family shop, so we have compiled a list of the places drivers can park in Leeds for £5 or under.

Here are six places to park in the city centre for £5 or under.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £4.40

Woodhouse Ln, Leeds, LS2 3AX

This car park is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

There are 1240 spaces including 14 blue badge parking spaces available on levels one and seven, with electric car charging ports also available on several floors.

Parking here costs £4.40 for up to three hours, with up to six hours costing only £7.

Hunslet Lane - £5

Hunslet Lane, Leeds, LS10 1ES

This car park is quite small with only 35 spaces available.

On a Saturday it can be difficult to park here but on a Sunday parking costs just £2 for four hours, with anything over that costing £5.

Holbeck Moor Road - £4.40

Holbeck Moor Road, Leeds, LS11 9QL

Close by to Leeds Station, Holbeck Moor Road is a reservable car park with full CCTV security.

It is open from 5am till 10pm with spaces big enough to fit vans.

It costs £4.40 for four hours, going up to £5.50 for five hours.

Q Park - £4.50

Merrion Street, Leeds, LS2 8LQ

This car park is open 24/7 and has easy access to Leeds Beckett University, the O2 Academy and Trinity Shopping Centre.

It costs £2.80 for two hours, going up to £4.50 for four hours.

International Pool - £4.30

Westgate, Leeds, LS1 4PH

This car park is a five minute walk away from the city centre, and has 140 spaces.

To park here for five hours only costs £4.30, with anything over that costing £7.

On Sundays parking for four hours reduces the cost to £2.

West Street - £4

Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4PD

A little bit further out of the city centre, this car park costs only £4 for a five hour stay.

The car park is open 24 hours, with parking going up to £7.60 for anything over five hours.