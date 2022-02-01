9 February half term holiday destinations you can fly to from Leeds Bradford Airport

February half term starts on Monday 21 February and runs until Friday 25 February, giving families a whole week to fly abroad and soak up some sun.
From France to Greece, Italy to Gran Canaria, Leeds Bradford Airport has an ideal holiday destination for any keen traveller this month.
Here are nine destinations you can fly to from LBA for February half term.
1. Santorini
Explore Santorini along winding cobblestone roads, rugged dirt paths and many, many steps. Discover ancient ports, local churches and abandoned Baths across the landscape. Expect endless photo opportunities, upmarket hotels and pretty restaurant terraces whilst exploring the picturesque isle.
2. Chambery
Chambéry is a beautiful small city at the foot fo the French Alps making it a strong choice for city breakers and snow sports fanatics alike. If you're looking to hit the slopes this winter, look no further - Chambéry has everything you need. From prestigious resorts to beginner slopes, there's something for everyone.
3. Sicily
Situated in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, visiting Sicily is like stepping back in time. Medieval towns and villages sit amongst the cobbled paths, and visitors can expect warm weather with a perfect coastal breeze, so it’s not too stifling.
4. Naples
Naples is the home of the historic Pompeii ruins, the breathtaking Mount Vesuvius and a whole host of opportunities for fine dining. Discover the chic Neapolitan Riviera - visit the legendary Amalfi coast and explore the glistening coastlines of Positano and Sorrento, stunning cliff-top resorts with fantastic restaurants and beautiful views.