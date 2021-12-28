13 destinations you can fly to for New Year for under £40 with Jet2 from Leeds Bradford Airport

Whether you want to swap rainy Yorkshire for somewhere sunny or head off for a wintery city break - here are 13 places you can fly to with Jet2 over the New Year Period.

Better yet, many of the destinations are offering flights for £40 or less.

However, due to the rise in Covid cases due to the Omicron cases, additional travel rules have been put in place. People travelling to England must take a Covid-19 test before they travel back to England and then a PCR test after they arrive in England

Fully vaccinated people must quarantine until they receive their test results, according to the Government guidelines. Non-vaccinated people must also take a Covid test before they fly back to England and then take two PCR tests on day two and day eight after arrival. The Government states that non-vaccinated people should quarantine until they receive a negative test result from their day eight test.

Additional travel rules may apply subject to the rules imposed in each individual country.

UK Travellers can only fly to France for 'essential reasons' as defined by the French Government. Therefore French destinations have not been included on this list.

1. Alicante Travellers could fly from LBA to Alicante in Spain in January from £29. Flights over the New Year Period are more expensive costing £73 to fly out on New Year's Eve. Fully vaccinated people can enter Spain without testing or quarantine but must show proof of vaccination status. Photo Sales

2. Antalya Travellers flying to Antalya from LBA could fly on the January 2 for £39. People flying to Turkey must prove that they had a full course of Covid-19 vaccinations, a recent recovery from Covid, a negative PCR test or negative rapid antigen test. Photo Sales

3. Faro Passengers can fly to Faro, in Portugal, from LBA on December 30 for or on January 2 for £30. Travellers to Portugal must complete an online passenger locator card and be prepared to show a negative Covid test result. Photo Sales

4. Fuerteventura Travellers can fly to Fuerteventura throughout January 2022 from £39. Travellers to the Canary Islands may be required by tourist accommodation providers to show evidence of a negative test, according to the Government website. Photo Sales