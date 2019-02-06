10 of the most enchanting gardens in the UK you've probably never heard of

Nothing tells a nation’s story like its homes and gardens. Historic Houses are not static museums, but personal, living examples of Britain’s past, present and future. From iconic palaces to more intimate manor houses, many of the properties supported by Historic Houses are still private family homes. Join them on a fully guided tour uncover the distinctive stories of the families who have lived in these special places and get a glimpse into the lives of those who still do, with many owners offering exclusive access or behind-the-scenes tours for our guests. There’s also a chance to discover fine architectural treasures, superb collections and stunning interiors.

1. Painswick Rococo Garden Initially designed in the 1740s as an English country gentlemans pleasure garden and a venue for hosting intimate parties, it is now the countrys sole surviving complete Rococo garden with quirky features and fantastical designs.

2. Peto Garden The Italian-style Peto Garden at Iford Manor was designed by Harold Peto, who lived at Iford Manor from 1899 until his death in 1933. The landscape is characterised by terraces, sculptures and stunning views.

3. Hoveton Hall Gardens The delightful 15 acres of gardens of Hoveton Hall Gardens include the walled Spider Garden, the Old Kitchen Garden , a 19th-century glass house and 18th-century ice well, a Woodland Walk, Magnolia Garden plus two lakes and an arboretum.

4. Borde Hill Gardens Borde Hill Gardens is set in over 200 acres of garden, park and woodlands which has views across the Sussex High Weald. Enjoy beautiful woodland walks and stroll through the scenic Italian Garden and tranquil Rose Garden.

