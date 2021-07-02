Escape the everyday in Durham and enjoy incredible experiences certain to make up for some of that lost time in lockdown. From family fun to quality couple time, amazing days in Durham are worth the wait.

Swap your sofa for stunning countryside, coast and a picture-perfect heritage city as you enjoy the freedom to get out and explore. Discover something new – from fascinating facts to activities that are out of this world. And we all deserve a little pampering or indulgence from time to time, and in Durham you can do just that.

Discover something new

From award-winning attractions to iconic buildings, take a step back in time and discover Durham’s fascinating past.

Experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of time gone by as you explore the vast open-air site. Stroll through the 1900s Town with its Co-op store and sweet shop, enjoy traditional fish and chips in the 1900s Pit Village and meet the animals at the 1940s Farm.

For an experience which is out of this world, enjoy a night under Durham’s dark skies at Grassholme Observatory, where events and workshops will transport you to distant galaxies without your feet leaving the ground.

Take a fun and fact-filled journey of discovery, and soak up the atmosphere, on a guided walking tour that brings the fascinating past of Durham City to life.

Let your expert guide take you on a fascinating trip back in time, as you uncover the secrets and stories of Durham City on a private walking tour.

Enjoy unforgettable stargazing events and tours, led by an expert guide, at some of the county’s most spectacular locations including High Force waterfall.

Freedom to Explore

Adventure Valley is easily the North East’s biggest family adventure park.

With mile upon mile of coast and countryside to explore, dotted with crowd-free beauty spots and exciting attractions, Durham provides the ultimate freedom to explore.

Adventure Valley is easily the North East’s biggest family adventure park, packed with indoor attractions, outdoor adventures and lots of animals to meet, where kids (and adults!) will have a fun-filled day.

Discover the stunning scenery of the Durham Dales and get a breath of fresh air with a new furry friend in tow, as you enjoy the unique experience of alpaca trekking. Or visit them down on the farm for your chance to feed the animals.

Treat yourself…

Well, why not! We all deserve a little pampering or indulgence from time to time, and in Durham you can do just that.

From dairy tours to tasting events, and getting hands-on with cheese making, award-winning Teesdale Cheesemakers offer experiences that are certain to get taste buds tingling.

Enjoy an indulgent afternoon tea in the grandest of settings in the stunning surroundings of Lumley Castle. Why not add a glass of fizz for an extra special treat!

Make a stay of it

Turn your amazing day in Durham into an amazing stay. From stylish hotels to cosy B&Bs, plan the perfect staycation.

