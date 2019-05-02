Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival comes to Leeds - dates, times, ticket prices and celebrity line-up

Have your say

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park festival is coming to Leeds - here are the dates, times, ticket prices and line-up information.

The popular foodie festival will have a host of award-winning and Michelin star chefs serving food, as well as a star-studded line-up of music and chef demonstrations.

What is it?

The Pub in the Park festival is the brainchild of celebrity and Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge.

It is a weekend of food, live music and Michelin starred chefs.

There will be pop-up pubs and restaurants to eat and drink from and live music to watch and enjoy.

Who organised it?

He owns the Michelin star restaurant The Hand & Flowers in Marlow, Buckinghamshire with his wife, Beth.

He's also known for appearing on cooking shows MasterChef and Great British Menu.

He also hosted his own show How to Lose Weight For Good based on his bestselling cookbook of the same name.

Where is it?

It is across eight towns and cities nationwide but Leeds is the only Yorkshire location and one of two locations in the North of England.

It will be held in the 700-acre Roundhay Park in the North East area of the city.

When is it?

This year the festival will start on Friday, May 31.

It will end on Sunday, June 2.

What times it is on?

On Friday, May 31 the event will run from 6pm until 10.30pm.

On Saturday, June 1, the event is split into "sessions."

The afternoon event will run from 11.30am until 4.30pm.

Later that day, the evening event will run from 6pm until 10.30pm.

How much are tickets?

There are no all-day tickets. Guests must purchase either a weekend ticket or a separate afternoon and separate evening ticket.

They would also have to leave in between the sessions.

An afternoon ticket is £30 for adults.

For children aged six to 15, it is £20.

There is a family ticket for two adults and two children for £80.

Children under 5 go free but the free ticket must be booked online.

Evening tickets cost £45 for an adult.

It is £30 for those aged six to 15.

A full weekend ticket costs £150 per adult.

For six to 15-year-olds it is £80.

VIP tickets are available. They cost £80 for an afternoon session and £95 for an evening session.

These ticket types give guests unlimited prosecco, fast track entry, VIP lounge and private bar and a Q&A with chefs.

The VIP tickets are for over 18s only.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets on the website here.

If you wish to buy over the phone, you can call 0844 995 1995 (calls cost 7p per minute plus network extras).

All purchases include a booking fee.

Which pubs will be at the Pub in the Park?

Tom Kerridge's own two-Michelin star pub, The Hand & Flowers, will be serving up food.

Chris Mapp's Tickled Trout in Derbyshire will also be there as well as Tommy Banks' Black Swan in Oldstead.

Showcasing great Yorkshire food is Michael Wignall's The Angel at Hetton.

The Angel at Hetton was awarded a Michelin star in 2015 and is located in Skipton.

Another stand-out Yorkshire pub is Andrew Pern's Michelin star pub - The Star Inn.

The Star Inn is located in the North Yorkshire Moors in the Pinteresque village of Harome, near Helmsley.

James and Kate Mackenzie's Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, Beverly will also be there serving up their Michelin star food.

What will be on the menu?

Expect to see minted lamb pie, salt cod croquettes and Kerridge's fried chicken from The Hand & Flowers.

Smoked beef meatballs in tomato sauce with crumbled Yorkshire and blue cheese, venison hotdog and fettle and nettle croquette from Pipe & Glass.

From The Angel at Hetton guests can sample a pork pie topped with turnip pickle, belly scratched and ham hock as well as a buttermilk chicken burger.

Short Rib Bao buns and tempura coley fish with fermented fries will be served by The Black Swan.

The Trickled Trout will be serving a trout fishcake made with gin cured trout and served with mustard aioli, parmesan and spring onion.

The Star Inn will be serving up a Yorkshire game and blue cheese burger, pickled wild garlic risotto and curried kedgeree broth of North Sea smoked haddock.

When will the chef demos be?

On Friday evening Tom Kerridge, Chris Mapp and Tommy Banks will be performing chef demos.

On Saturday afternoon Tom Kerridge, Andrew Pern and James Mackenzie will be performing chef demos.

On Saturday evening Tom Kerridge will be joined by Michael Wignall and Tommy Banks.

On Sunday Tom Kerridge will again perform a chef demo and will be joined by Michael Wignall, James Mackenzie and Matt Tebbutt - who currently presents Saturday Kitchen and Best Bites on BBC 1.

Which artists will be performing live music?

On Friday, 'Another Love' singer Tom Odell will be performing.

In 2013 Tom won the BRITs Critics Choice Award and released his number one album 'Long Way Down.'

Also playing on Friday are The Hoosiers, Huw Eddy and the Carnival.

On Saturday, Basement Jaxx will be topping the bill.

The electronic duo are known for singles 'Where's Your Head At?' and 'Oh My Gosh'.

They will be joined by Soul II Soul Soundsystem and Sinead Campbell.

The final night on Sunday will see Pop Idol megastar Will Young will be performing.

He won the ITV singing contest in 2002 and went on to release number and five-time platinum albums.

He will be joined by The Rifles, The Christians and Rob Chew.

What else can I do at the festival?

There will also be shopping in an 'artisan market' for guests to browse.

Brands include Haworth Steam, Hooting Owl Distillery and Spirit of Harrogate.

