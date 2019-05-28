Have your say

Three new street food vendors are coming to Leeds Kirkgate Market - and it involves a big move from a much-loved Leeds fish shop.

Joining the established line-up at Market Kitchen - the street food area of the market - are Fisherman's Wife, Kanassa and Istanbul Bakery.

Kanassa is a Colombian-inspired street food stall serving up vibrant South American cuisine.

Expect colourful and mouth-watering dishes like their Guava Ceviche on fresh sourdough toast, plantain, sweet potato and coconut curry and their much-loved big Columbia brunch.

Kanassa, which means God of Fire, is the brain-child of two Leeds-based sisters, Anna, and Beth Shindler, aged 27 and 23.

The Kirkgate Market market stall will be their first 'bricks and mortar' business after a successful year of pop-ups across the country.

An opening date will be announced soon and the stall is expected to open in summer 2019.

Joining them is the expanding Istanbul Bakery who will be producing homemade and authentic Turkish breads and Baklava deserts.

Famous George Street fishery, Fisherman's Wife will also be making a big move into Kirkgate Market.

The Leeds fish shop first set up shop in the 1960s in Halton, Leeds.

Soon after they opened up their George Street shop and began serving up everyone's favourite city centre fish and chips.

The new unit and seating area will open in summer 2019.

The new food outlets join already established traders like award-winning Manjit's Kitchen, the Yorkshire Wrap Company, Jenny's Jerk Chicken and Banh & Mee.

Mr Mackerel, Frizza Pizza and Fat Annie's are also firm favourites in the market.

OWT's vegan sausage rolls were recently praised by the Sunday Times and their cheese toasties were highly recommended by food critic Jay Rayner in the Observer.

Councillor Asghar Khan, Leeds City Council's deputy executive member with responsibility for markets, said:

"The Leeds street food scene has been expanding rapidly and Leeds Kirkgate Market is leading the way with ensuring we offer a variety of quality street food.

"The growing interest means we have expanded the Market Kitchen with three new businesses and highlights that the market is a place where new food businesses are looking to start up. We have already seen new food vendors like OWT and Manjit’s thrive whilst being at the market."