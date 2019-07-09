Three new Channel 4, More4 and CBBC shows from Leeds TV company True North hit the small screen

Exciting times lay ahead for a Leeds television company as a string of its new shows hit the small screen.

Three new productions made by True North - based at Marshalls Mill in Holbeck - will be aired over the coming days.

Creative Director Andrew Sheldon said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve a hat-trick of programmes hitting the screens in the next seven days and it’s just part of a productive time for the company with numerous other series also in production.

“Our long-running property series Building The Dream kicks off the run tonight with a episode based in West Yorkshire, while there’s also a strong presence from South Yorkshire in our CBBC show The Pets Factor, with Cat Henstridge and her vet team down in Sheffield.

“Add to those series the one-hour special on cruise holidays for Channel Four, When Cruises Go Wrong, and it marks a great week for True North.”

Cat Henstridge in The Pets Factor. Credit: True North.

Series eight of Building The Dream returns to More4 tonight at 9pm, with the first project featuring a couple from Todmorden creating a stone-clad home on an exposed Pennine hillside.

"It’s fair to say it gets a little chilly," said Christian Hills, an executive producer at the company.

The show follows architectural designer Charlie Luxton as he helps people build affordable dream homes.

Building the Dream host Charlie Luxton (right) with Emma and Martin. Credit: True North.

Tomorrow, a one-off documentary for Channel 4 called When Cruises Go Wrong will air, which Mr Hills said "pretty much does what it says on the tin".

The show, narrated by Amy Beth Hayes, charts incidents such as terrifying weather, emergency evacuations, collisions, sickness and crime on the high seas.

And finally The Pets Factor, the company's CBBC show follows the work of four vets around the country, returns on Monday at 9.05am for its fifth series.

One of the vets, Cat Henstridge, is based in Sheffield and "a great cast of local pets and their owners" visit her over the 10-episode series.

Filming took place at the Handsworth-based surgery White Cross Vets, in Retford Road, one of four practices around the country where cameras followed their work.

Ms Henstridge treated a range of animals of all shapes and sizes – from emergency surgery on Maisey the cat, whose uterus had ballooned to 100 times its normal size, to Blue, the greedy retriever with a habit of eating gloves.

She even got to pick up penguin as she visited a wildlife sanctuary to check over a colony of Humboldt penguins.

True North says it is one of the fastest growing television and media producers in the UK – creating "smart contemporary shows and devising entertaining formats".

It has its headquarters in Leeds and a base in Manchester, where the company produces shows watched internationally.