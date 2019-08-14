This is where you can have a three-course meal for £15 during Eat Leeds restaurant week 2019

Eat Leeds restaurant week has returned and there are plenty of places where you can get a three-course meal £15.
For those with less of an appetite, there are also two-course menus available for £10.
This could be the perfect time to try Vice & Virtue, who are offering a five course menu for just £25pp.
Try a selection of dishes like truffle orzo, koji paoched tomatoes and pork jowl katsu curry.
Or if you fancy classic pub grub, The Box in the city centre is serving updishes like nachos, a selection of burgers and goodey salted caramel brownies.
Leeds Restaurant Week will run from Monday, August 12 until Sunday, August 25.
Here are the restaurants involved this year in full:
Neon Cactus
The Tetley
200 Degrees Coffee
Rosa's Thai Cafe
Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Bar
Sky Lounge
Bill's
Restaurant Bar & Grill
Bar Soba
Benugo @ John Lewis & Partners Leeds
George's Great British Kitchen
Slug & Lettuce Boar Lane
Banyan Bar & Kitchen - Leeds City Centre
Bar and Kitchen @LS1
Blackhouse – The Grill on the Square
The Lock Kitchen & Bar
Union Square Bar & Kitchen
Vice & Virtue
Barburrito - Boar Lane
Dirty Martini
Gusto Restaurant & Bar
Miller and Carter
Neighbourhood
The White Swan
Bengal Brasserie
Chino Latino
Côte Brasserie
Lamb & Flag
Shears Yard
Simpatico Pizza
Ambiente Tapas
Cast Iron Bar & Grill
Issho
Le Pain Quotidien
Manahatta - Greek Street
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
Aagrah
Cosy Club
Dakota Grill
Revolution - Electric Press
The Lost & Found - Leeds Club
The Midnight Bell
Box City
Chaophraya
Pieminster
Slug & Lettuce Park Row
Turtle Bay
Wagyu Bar and Grill
City 3 @ Leeds City Hilton
Manahatta - Merrion Street
MEATliquor
Revolución de Cuba
The Liquorist
The Lost & Found - Greek Street
Bibis Italianissimo
Chez Mal
East 59th
Grilled at The Queens
Knave's Kitchen
Zaap
Walkabout