This is where you can have a three-course meal for £15 during Eat Leeds restaurant week 2019

Eat Leeds restaurant week has returned and there are plenty of places where you can get a three-course meal £15.

For those with less of an appetite, there are also two-course menus available for £10.

Vice & Virtue is taking part in Eat Leeds restaurant week 2019.

This could be the perfect time to try Vice & Virtue, who are offering a five course menu for just £25pp.

Try a selection of dishes like truffle orzo, koji paoched tomatoes and pork jowl katsu curry.

Or if you fancy classic pub grub, The Box in the city centre is serving updishes like nachos, a selection of burgers and goodey salted caramel brownies.

Leeds Restaurant Week will run from Monday, August 12 until Sunday, August 25.

Zaap Thai is taking part in Eat Leeds restaurant week 2019.

Here are the restaurants involved this year in full:

Neon Cactus

The Tetley

200 Degrees Coffee

Gusto is taking part in Eat Leeds restaurant week 2019.

Rosa's Thai Cafe

Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Bar

Sky Lounge

Bill's

Restaurant Bar & Grill

Bar Soba

Benugo @ John Lewis & Partners Leeds

George's Great British Kitchen

Slug & Lettuce Boar Lane

Banyan Bar & Kitchen - Leeds City Centre

Bar and Kitchen @LS1

Blackhouse – The Grill on the Square

The Lock Kitchen & Bar

Union Square Bar & Kitchen

Vice & Virtue

Barburrito - Boar Lane

Dirty Martini

Gusto Restaurant & Bar

Miller and Carter

Neighbourhood

The White Swan

Bengal Brasserie

Chino Latino

Côte Brasserie

Lamb & Flag

Shears Yard

Simpatico Pizza

Ambiente Tapas

Cast Iron Bar & Grill

Issho

Le Pain Quotidien

Manahatta - Greek Street

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

Aagrah

Cosy Club

Dakota Grill

Revolution - Electric Press

The Lost & Found - Leeds Club

The Midnight Bell

Box City

Chaophraya

Pieminster

Slug & Lettuce Park Row

Turtle Bay

Wagyu Bar and Grill

City 3 @ Leeds City Hilton

Manahatta - Merrion Street

MEATliquor

Revolución de Cuba

The Liquorist

The Lost & Found - Greek Street

Bibis Italianissimo

Chez Mal

East 59th

Grilled at The Queens

Knave's Kitchen

Zaap

Walkabout