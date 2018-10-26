This is where you can drink 100% vegan fish-free beer in Leeds

Leeds beer fans have the opportunity to sample a 100% fish-free vegan beer at The Old Red Bus Station this weekend.

The venue held a competitive taste test on Thursday where brewers came to try offerings from London Fields Brewery, Nomadic Beers and The Brooklyn Brewery.

The Old Red Bus Station, Vicar Lane, Leeds.

A vegan beer is brewed similarly but without fish products which are used to filter beer in order to get rid of haziness.

Gabriele Bertucci from London Fields Brewery says with modern technology it's entirely possible to skip using fish.

Chris Moore, The Brooklyn Brewery Brand Ambassador, said: "I don't think a lot of people actually realise that not all beer is vegan and some by-products from animals go in. Brooklyn Beer has been educating the community and it's a fantastic group of people to be associating our beers with."

The beers ranged from warm crisp ales to one-off draughts and lemon-grass flavours.

Gabriele Bertucci from London Fields Brewery, left, Katie Marriott, Nomadic Beers, centre and Chris Moore, The Brooklyn Brewery, right.

Guests rated the beers out of five as well as guessing who made each one. A prize was up for grabs for anyone who guessed all beers correctly.

Throughout the night vegan delights such as Southern Fried tofu bites and deep fried mac and cheese balls were plated up in between each brew.

Gabriele Bertucci said: "Leeds is such a tiny lovely atmosphere, people enjoy when they go out. There is not a pretentious attitude. This is one of the best scenes in the UK and Europe probably."

Nomadic Beers have only just started kegging at their newly opened brewery near the centre of Leeds. From next January, the company hope to be fully set up to allow one-off tap room tours throughout the year.

Katie Marriott, Nomadic's gaffa and organ grinder, moved to the city as a student and never left.

She said: "The beer scene is really friendly."

The Old Red Bus Station in Vicar Lane will be serving the remaining vegan beers this weekend.