This is when the new Krispy Kreme in Leeds will open and how to get FREE doughnuts

A new Krispy Kreme store is coming to Leeds - this is where and when it will open and how you can bag free doughnuts.

The American doughnut company will be opening its fourth Leeds store at The Springs retail park in east Leeds.

It will officially open its doors at 10am on Tuesday, June 4.

To celebrate the opening the company will be offering an "extra special something" to the first three people in line.

The first twelve will also receive exclusive Krispy Kreme goodies.

There will be a chance to win prizes throughout the day by playing on the Kirspy Kreme spin-to-win wheel.

For those that can't attend the grand opening, a magician will be at the store from 12.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

Craig Evans, UK new store openings manager at Krispy Kreme, said: ‘’We can’t wait to bring the joy of Krispy Kreme to Leeds the Springs Retail Park and meet all of our devoted Yorkshire fans, it’s set to be a great day.

"We’re all about sharing the magic of Krispy Kreme so doughnut lovers should keep their eyes peeled as we’ll be dishing out hundreds of complimentary sweet treats at hotspots around the area… See you there.’’

The Springs retail park is located just off junction 46 on the M1.

It is part of the Thorpe Park development.

Krispy Kreme also has stores in the Trinity Centre, in the White Rose shopping centre and the Birstall retail park.