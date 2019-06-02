This is when new The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar will open in Leeds city centre

A new restaurant named The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar will open in Leeds city centre this month.

The restaurant, which is next to Mans Market, will replace former occupants, Rosso's Italian, which closed down earlier this year.

The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar is set to open in June.

It is in the West Point Building, at 29 Wellington Street.

The development is also home to Lazy Lounge, Leeds Postal Service, Toast and a Co-op store.

There are currently no menus available online but the restaurant's Facebook page described the cuisine as British, French and Italian.

Builders have been seen getting the new site ready for its grand opening in June.

The countdown clock on the website says that it will officially open on Saturday, June 15.

Website: www.thewhitehallleeds.com

