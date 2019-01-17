This is when an ice rink will open in Leeds city centre's Millennium Square

Leeds city centre is set to welcome a new ice rink to in the early part of 2019.

It was announced late last year that Ice Cube, which is coined as 'Yorkshire's coolest wintertime attraction', will set up in Millennium Square between February 1 and February 24.



There will also be a number of winter-themed rides to enjoy and the chance to learn how to skate.



The attraction promises:

- Accessible skating for all

- Penguin skating stabilisers available for budding skaters

- Skate tuition over a four week group course or individual lessons

- Quick Stop refreshments counter at the Dolomites Café

What are the opening times?

Monday - Friday (except school holidays)

10am - 11am School Skating, Thursdays Accessible Skating

11am - 12pm School Skating

12pm - 2pm Public Skating

2pm - 3pm School Skating

3pm - 9pm Public Skating

Saturdays and Sundays

10am - 11am Penguin Club

11am - 7pm Public Skating

7pm - 9pm Public Skating, Saturdays only

School holidays (18-22 February)

10am - 11am Public Skating, Thursdays Accessible Skating

11am - 9pm Public Skating

All skating sessions are based upon 45 minutes skating with each session starting on the hour.

Skaters are advised to arrive up to 30 minutes before the session starts to allow time to get ready, make themselves aware of the Ice Rink Rules, and follow any instructions given by the ice marshals.

For more details, visit Leeds City Council's website here.