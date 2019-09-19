This association’s work in boosting people and communities in Leeds is to be celebrated

Have your say

A housing association’s prominent role in growing local communities around Leeds will be celebrated next week.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds will be guest of honour at the Unity Homes and Enterprise AGM on September 24 in Chapeltown.

Earlier this year, Coun Eileen Taylor, the city’s first black Lord Mayor, laid the foundation stone at a combined Unity and Chapeltown Cohousing (ChaCo) £9.3 million development, that will provide 60-plus new homes in north-east Leeds.

Coun Taylor will head an impressive line-up of speakers that includes Bill Phelps, chair of ChaCo, and Dr Shamim Miah, a senior lecturer at the University of Huddersfield, who has published two books on Muslims in modern society.

Unity chair Shruti Bhargava and chief executive Ali Akbor will also speak.

Mr Akbor said: “For 2019, we have themed our annual report on growing sustainable communities, and, over the last 12 months, I am proud of the role Unity has played in this mission.”

The association is halfway through the most ambitious development programme in its 32-years, to result in the construction of 220 affordable homes by 2021.

In partnership with Homes England, 23 completions took place during 2018/19, with a further 90 properties in Leeds and Kirklees being built.

Unity is involved in many activities to help local neighbourhoods achieve their social and economic potential.

Over the last year, Unity Enterprise, the association’s not-for-profit subsidiary company, used a financial surplus to improve facilities and offer more support for tenants through such avenues as business breakfasts and professional advice on banking, marketing and HR.

Unity Employment Services, delivered by three members of staff including an apprentice, helped 119 people find work, 179 to improve through training and 24 to enter voluntary work.

Mt Akbor added: “Unity has had its governance and financial viability ratings upgraded to the highest possible levels by the Regulator of Social Housing.

“We have also achieved a two-star Customer Excellence Award and had our Investors in People accreditation renewed.

“We can do nothing without our first-class staff and I am proud of every one of them.”