The cheapest house was sold for a modest £35,000 while the most expensive home went for an eye-watering £2,146,267. Check out the most and least expensive homes sold so far this year.

1. 1. 2 Eaton Mews January 18, 2019: 35,000 Google other Buy a Photo

2. 7. Studio 15, St Ann's Lodge, St Ann's Lane January 31, 2019: 45,000 Google other Buy a Photo

3. 3. 7 Lodge Lane January 15, 2019: 40,000 Google other Buy a Photo

4. 4. 18 Shafton Place February 4, 2019: 40,000 Google other Buy a Photo

View more