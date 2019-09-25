These are the 12 best places to grab breakfast in Leeds

These are the best 12 places for breakfast in Leeds, according to Trip Advisor

There are lots of fantastic places to grab breakfast in Leeds - whether you're after a quick bite, a proper full English or even a boozy brunch.

These are the top 12 places to eat breakfast in Leeds according to Trip Advisor reviews - do you agree?

"Pretty much the best place around, for brunch or just a coffee. The atmosphere is great for meeting up with friends and sitting for a few hours, the food is simply fantastic. Cannot fault the Residence 74 cafe, open another location!"

1. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar

"Pretty much the best place around, for brunch or just a coffee. The atmosphere is great for meeting up with friends and sitting for a few hours, the food is simply fantastic. Cannot fault the Residence 74 cafe, open another location!"
Dexter Freshman @dexterfreshman
other
Buy a Photo
"North Street Deli was packed out within 15 minutes of opening. The reason it's busy is the excellent food and service. Everything was freshly cooked and the coffee was good too."

2. North Street Deli

"North Street Deli was packed out within 15 minutes of opening. The reason it's busy is the excellent food and service. Everything was freshly cooked and the coffee was good too."
Google
other
Buy a Photo
"Easily my favourite cafe in Leeds. Very welcoming, great food, drinks and service. The menu is regularly updated and never disappoints."

3. Salami & Co

"Easily my favourite cafe in Leeds. Very welcoming, great food, drinks and service. The menu is regularly updated and never disappoints."
Google
other
Buy a Photo
"Fantastic little place by the tracks, the breakfast is very tasty. The decor is great it's like an old Italian Cafe paused in time, it has a real charm & the staff are very welcoming"

4. The Station House Cafe & Bistro

"Fantastic little place by the tracks, the breakfast is very tasty. The decor is great it's like an old Italian Cafe paused in time, it has a real charm & the staff are very welcoming"
Steve Riding
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3