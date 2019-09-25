These are the best 12 places for breakfast in Leeds, according to Trip Advisor
There are lots of fantastic places to grab breakfast in Leeds - whether you're after a quick bite, a proper full English or even a boozy brunch.
These are the top 12 places to eat breakfast in Leeds according to Trip Advisor reviews - do you agree?
1. Residence 74 Cafe & Bar
"Pretty much the best place around, for brunch or just a coffee. The atmosphere is great for meeting up with friends and sitting for a few hours, the food is simply fantastic. Cannot fault the Residence 74 cafe, open another location!"