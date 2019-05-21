These are 11 of the best Jet2 jobs on offer at Leeds Bradford airport right now
Airline Jet2 has a multitude of exciting positions currently on offer, so whether you already work in the industry, or are looking to change your career, there’s plenty to choose from.
1. Engineering Technical Trainer
Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Engineering Technical Trainer is responsible for delivering a portfolio of in-house Jet2.com Engineering Training courses, according to the development requirements of the Company.
Hangar Leeds Bradford Airport. Reporting to the Crew Chief, the B1 Licensed Engineer will be responsible for maintaining our aircraft in accordance with relevant maintenance documents and Jet2.com Company policy.
Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Crew Analyst is responsible for providing comprehensive data analysis and trend identification support across a wide range of Crew Resource, Crew Planning and Fatigue Safety data.