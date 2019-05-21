Jobs

These are 11 of the best Jet2 jobs on offer at Leeds Bradford airport right now

Airline Jet2 has a multitude of exciting positions currently on offer, so whether you already work in the industry, or are looking to change your career, there’s plenty to choose from.

These are 11 of the best jobs currently on offer with Jet2 at Leeds Bradford Airport right now.

Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Engineering Technical Trainer is responsible for delivering a portfolio of in-house Jet2.com Engineering Training courses, according to the development requirements of the Company.

1. Engineering Technical Trainer

Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Engineering Technical Trainer is responsible for delivering a portfolio of in-house Jet2.com Engineering Training courses, according to the development requirements of the Company.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Hangar Leeds Bradford Airport. Reporting to the Crew Chief, the B1 Licensed Engineer will be responsible for maintaining our aircraft in accordance with relevant maintenance documents and Jet2.com Company policy.

2. B1 Licensed Engineer

Hangar Leeds Bradford Airport. Reporting to the Crew Chief, the B1 Licensed Engineer will be responsible for maintaining our aircraft in accordance with relevant maintenance documents and Jet2.com Company policy.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Reporting to the Baggage Hall Supervisor Teams, this role provides operational support to our aircraft turnaround and ensures the safe and secure transportation of hold items.

3. Baggage Agents

Reporting to the Baggage Hall Supervisor Teams, this role provides operational support to our aircraft turnaround and ensures the safe and secure transportation of hold items.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Crew Analyst is responsible for providing comprehensive data analysis and trend identification support across a wide range of Crew Resource, Crew Planning and Fatigue Safety data.

4. Crew Analyst - Rosters/Fatigue

Head Office, Leeds Bradford Airport. The Crew Analyst is responsible for providing comprehensive data analysis and trend identification support across a wide range of Crew Resource, Crew Planning and Fatigue Safety data.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3