But if the standard bowl of cereal isn't quite cutting it, there are plenty of places in Leeds where you can treat yourself to a more satifsying start to the day, with these 10 eateries dishing up some of the best breakfasts in the city.

1. Bills Enjoy a relaxed breakfast in this laid-back, contemporary space, where there is the likes of a classic full English, deliciously sweet buttermilk pancakes and a range of egg dishes to enjoy, including eggs benedict and eggs royale.

2. Mrs Athas From hot sausage and bacon sandwiches, scrambled eggs and crunchy muesli, to pancakes drizzled in maple syrup and topped with fresh blueberries, theres something to cater for every early morning craving at this cosy hangout.

3. LS6 The hefty breakfast and brunch menu at LS6 features all of the essentials, from the classic fry up to a selection of sandwiches, breakfast burritos, wraps, muffins and deliciously sweet French toast.

4. Caf Lento Cosy and rustic, this quirky caf serves a range of tasty breakfast butties, which can be eaten in or taken away if youre in a rush. Their full English is the star of the menu though and they can whip up a vegetarian version too.

