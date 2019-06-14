The Turk's Head review, Turk's Head Yard - the oldest pub in Leeds' little sister

After spending many years as a 1980s bland extension to Whitelock's, which ironically was originally called The Turk's Head, the modern day Turk's Head is now a bar in its own right.

It opened three years ago to celebrate the rise in craft beers, as Whitelock's continued to champion traditional and real ales, as well as tapping into the popularity of gin, rum and clever cocktails.

A huge range of draught beers, kegs, spirits and wines.

Tucked away next to Whitelock's which dates back to 1715, it is a cool but cosy little bar in the heart of the city centre.

First impressions?

A small, cosy pub with a good atmosphere. For a Tuesday tea time it was already busy with lively, yet relaxed, chatter. The decor (greys, dark greens and plush blues) is more of an urban cool, stylish but softened with candles and fairy-lights.

What’s the drinks menu like?

For anyone who is into beer, like properly into beer then this menu is a must see. There are 14 draught beers on featuring brews from Marsden in Huddersfield to France, Moscow and Copenhagen. And that is before you get to the list of pale ales, stouts and dark beers, wheat beers and specialist beers. And if beer is not your thing then there is always cider, wine and fizz. There is a short cocktail list and gins and rums too.

What did you have to drink?

For the first round it was a bit of a mixed bag, I opted for my default prosecco while my husband picked a pint of Five Points Pale and my mum had a glass of Pinot Grigio. At £5.30 for the smallest available glass of wine and £7.50 for a 20cl prosecco I did think it was a tad on the pricey side when compared, to say, some of the city's trendy rooftop bars where you would pay less for the same.That said, the wine was crisp yet rounded and the beer was fruity and easy drinking and the prosecco light. For the next round I tried a gin and with a Fever Tree tonic. With junipers and a sprig of thyme it was a fragrant and refreshing drink.

How was the atmosphere?

While the drinks may have been on the pricier side I guess the ambience and atmosphere in the bar, which thoroughly contributed to the enjoyment of them, was worth the extra. Despite being in the city centre you could think you were in a trendy gastro/micropub style venue in the leafy Leeds suburbs.

Will you be going back?

Yes absolutely. The pub is different to the other offerings in the city and is the perfect spot for a relaxed drink and chat with family and friends. Whilst there I cast my eye over the food menu which offers traditional but quality looking pub grub at very reasonable prices so will look forward to trying it out.