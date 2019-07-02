The cheapest last minute flights from Leeds Bradford Airport in July from just £33
It's not too late to book a week's holiday for July - from Paris to Corfu, these are the cheapest last minute deals from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Prices were found using Google Flights and correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, July 2.
1. Dublin, Ireland - 33
Thursday 27 July - Wednesday 31 July. (Credit: Google)
2. Girona, Spain - 63
Monday 8 July - Monday 15 July. (Credit: Google)
3. Dusseldorf, Germany - 63
Monday 29 July - Wednesday 7 August.
4. Palma, Spain - 68
Monday 8 July - Wednesday 17 July. (Credit: Google)
