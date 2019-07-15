One of the houses on sale in Horsforth - ZOOPLA

The 9 cheapest homes on sale for less than £200k in the 'best place to live in Leeds'

Check out these properties on sale right now in Horsforth.

Manning Stainton published a list of the best places to live in Leeds according to estate agents, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Horsforth came out on top - here are the 10 cheapest homes on sale on ZOOPLA in the area:

The property which has PVCu double glazing and a gas central heating system, is accessed in to the entrance hall with PVCu double glazing, cloaks cupboard and stair case to the first floor. To the front is the lounge, a light and bright reception room with neutral decorative scheme and laminate flooring - ZOOPLA

1. 172,950 - St. James Terrace, Horsforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18

2. 172,950 - St. James Terrace, Horsforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18

Close to amenities, schools and excellent transport links including Horsforth train st. Easy access to city centre & sited on a great size plot with gardens to three sides! Superb, large lounge/diner, high gloss fitted kitchen, threee beds., one of which has been partitioned to give a third bed., but could easily be opened up if required & house bathroom. ZOOPLA

3. 175,000 - Melrose Grove, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

4. 175,000 - Melrose Grove, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

