The 18 Leeds areas where the population has exploded

These are the 18 Leeds areas which have seen the biggest increase in population between 2002 and 2013, according to figures from Data Mill North. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
View more
At the 2011 census, the Leeds population was 474,632 people - but in some areas the population has exploded in the last 20 years.
These are the 18 Leeds areas which have seen the biggest increase in population between 2002 and 2013, according to figures from Data Mill North. Images are for illustrative purposes only.