The 15 most desirable places to live in Leeds according to estate agents

These are the 15 most desirable places to live in Leeds according to estate agents.

In ascending order, starting with the bottom of the list and working towards the #1 most desirable place in Leeds, these are the 15 places estate agents find the most demand and interest for those looking to buy or rent a home. Manning Stainton published the list, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Does your area make the list? Have a look and see for yourself.

1. Oakwood

2. Alwoodley

3. Adel

4. Guiseley

Page 1 of 4