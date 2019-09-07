The 15 most desirable places to live in Leeds according to estate agents
In ascending order, starting with the bottom of the list and working towards the #1 most desirable place in Leeds, these are the 15 places estate agents find the most demand and interest for those looking to buy or rent a home. Manning Stainton published the list, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Does your area make the list? Have a look and see for yourself.
1. Oakwood
Close to Roundhay Park, Oakwood has regular farmers' markets beneath is pretty Victorian clock. It also has a parade of cafes, bars and shops.