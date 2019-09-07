These are the 15 most desirable places to live in Leeds according to estate agents.

In ascending order, starting with the bottom of the list and working towards the #1 most desirable place in Leeds, these are the 15 places estate agents find the most demand and interest for those looking to buy or rent a home. Manning Stainton published the list, with the suburbs ranked by factors including house prices, amenities, schools and crime rates. Does your area make the list? Have a look and see for yourself.

1. Oakwood Close to Roundhay Park, Oakwood has regular farmers' markets beneath is pretty Victorian clock. It also has a parade of cafes, bars and shops.

2. Alwoodley This Leeds suburb boasts parks and greenery, with open water and is close to Adel and Headingley

3. Adel Famed for its historic Norman church, Adel is the jewel in the north Leeds crown. The village is quiet but very close to Horsforth

4. Guiseley Guiseley is a great place for families, with an abundance of schools and outdoor space. The village has lots of places to eat and drink and the popular Guiseley AFC team.

