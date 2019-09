The average property price in Leeds is £167,970, but these 12 areas all come in at less than £150,000, according to Gov.uk Price Paid data released this year. Here is the full run down, starting from most expensive at under £150k to cheapest, with several coming in at under £100k.

1. Kirkstall - 145,000 The average price in Kirkstall is 145,000 other Buy a Photo

2. Pudsey - 142,250 The average price in Pudsey is 142,250 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Kippax & Methley - 142,000 The average house price in Kippax & Methley is 142,000 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Morley South - 132,000 The average house price in Morley South is 132,000 (in Morley North it's 153,750) jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more