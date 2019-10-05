The 10 worst Leeds areas for slow streaming and internet revealed

These are the worst areas in Leeds for internet streaming

Buffering is the bane of any streaming fan's existence, and despite the advent of superfast broadband, regular connections can still slow to a crawl.

The latest available data published by Connected Nations ranks an average download and streaming speed for broadband for each Leeds area. For reference, the best is Headingley with 41mbps. Maybe it's all the students? Here are the worst 10 areas:

The Harewood area had an average download speed of just 14mpbs, too slow for 4K UHD streaming

1. Harewood - 14mpbs

Middleton Park had a download speed of just 15.6mpbs

2. Middleton Park - 15.6

Download speeds are 16.2mpbs average in Ardsley and Robin Hood areas

3. Ardsley & Robin Hood - 16.2

Download speeds average 16.4mbps in Kippax & Methley

4. Kippax & Methley - 16.4

