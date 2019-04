The figures reveal the affordability of different areas divided up by local authority. The rankings are based on the average house price in the area and how many years' worth of the average annual earnings in the area this is equal to. Here is a list of the most affordable places to live.

Topping the list as the most affordable place to own a home in the UK was Copeland, home to the West Cumbrian coast.

2. Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria Next is Barrow, where it costs around three-and-a-half times the average annual wage to buy a house.

3. Blaenau Gwent, South Wales Neighbouring the Brecon Beacons national park, this county borough is only slightly more expensive than Barrow

4. Pendle, Lancashire Listed as the most affordable in last year's stats, Pendle is home to old mill towns like Nelson and Colne.

