The ten best steak restaurants in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor reviews

These are the ten best places to get your steak fix in Leeds, according to people who have written reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. Stockdales of Yorkshire, South Parade, Leeds
One reviewer said: "I highly recommend the wagyu steak, the best steak Ive had in a while."
2. Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Low Lane, Horsforth
One reviewer said: "The steaks are cooked to perfection and both the food and drinks served with a smile."
3. Gaucho, Park Row, Leeds
One reviewer said: "All our steaks were tender, juicy and delicious."
4. Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Selby Road, Garforth
One reviewer said: "We ordered a couple of steaks and the lamb and all was perfectly cooked as we had asked. Overall a really nice place to eat and good good and service."
