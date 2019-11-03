Don't Tell The Duke

The ten best steak restaurants in Leeds - according to TripAdvisor reviews

You aren't short of somewhere to get a steak in Leeds if you're a meat lover.

By Joe Cooper
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 7:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 7:37 pm

These are the ten best places to get your steak fix in Leeds, according to people who have written reviews on TripAdvisor.

1. Stockdales of Yorkshire, South Parade, Leeds

One reviewer said: "I highly recommend the wagyu steak, the best steak Ive had in a while."

2. Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Low Lane, Horsforth

One reviewer said: "The steaks are cooked to perfection and both the food and drinks served with a smile."

3. Gaucho, Park Row, Leeds

One reviewer said: "All our steaks were tender, juicy and delicious."

4. Miller and Carter Steakhouse, Selby Road, Garforth

One reviewer said: "We ordered a couple of steaks and the lamb and all was perfectly cooked as we had asked. Overall a really nice place to eat and good good and service."

