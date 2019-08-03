Take a look inside the historic house turned luxury holiday let on the Harewood estate
Turning Oak House into a holiday let on the Harewood estate uncovered hidden works of art.
Ben and Eddy Lascelles are building on efforts by their father, David Lascelles, the Earl of Harewood, to give the family’s 4,000-acre estate a sustainable future. Turning estate homes into holiday lets is the latest venture. Oak House is the latest and best.
1. Changing room
The sitting room is full of original Georgian features, along with vintage and antique finds