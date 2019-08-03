Oak House on the Harewood estate is a holiday let designed by Ben Lascelles and Mark Hinchliffe

Take a look inside the historic house turned luxury holiday let on the Harewood estate

Turning Oak House into a holiday let on the Harewood estate uncovered hidden works of art.

Ben and Eddy Lascelles are building on efforts by their father, David Lascelles, the Earl of Harewood, to give the family’s 4,000-acre estate a sustainable future. Turning estate homes into holiday lets is the latest venture. Oak House is the latest and best.

1. Changing room

The sitting room is full of original Georgian features, along with vintage and antique finds
Picture by James Hardisty
2. Contemporary kitchen

The new kitchen is big enough for a professional chef to cook a meal for guests
Picture by James Hardisty
3. Dine in style

The dining area in the kitchen with table that can seat 10 people
Picture by James Hardisty
4. Home bar

This vintage drinks trolley adds an elegant touch to the sitting room
Picture by James Hardisty
