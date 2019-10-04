Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos tacos in Leeds today

Have your say

It's International Taco Day and to celebrate Taco Bell in Leeds is offering free tacos for one day only.

Located in St John's Centre on Merrion Street, Taco Bell is a fast-food chain serving Mexican-inspired food such as tacos, quesadillas & nachos.

On Friday, customers can pick up the new Doritos Locos Tacos completely free.

The taco shell is made up of Tangy Cheese Doritos and filled with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese.

To pick up your free food just head to the store and ask for Doritos Locos Tacos, mentioning International Taco Day.

