This month in Sheffield, a rare supermoon is set to become visible.

It’s not the first time this has occurred in 2022 - in fact, there have been three other sightings of a supermoon in this year alone, including one back in July.

Usually, there will be around three or four times a year where a supermoon will become visible to the naked eye - but what is a supermoon, exactly? As well as this, when will you be able to see it in Sheffield this week.

What is a supermoon?

The term “supermoon” was coined in 1976 by Richard Nolle. It is used to describe the phenomenon in which the Earth’s Moon looks noticeably larger than normal. An alternative name for a supermoon is a “sturgeon moon”.

However, just because the moon appears bigger, that doesn’t mean that it actually is.

It is actually due to the moon being closer to the Earth than normal at that current moment. Its orbital path is coinciding with the Earth’s perigee, creating an optical illusion in which the moon appears noticeably more sizeable.

Will I be able to see the supermoon from Sheffield?

You will be able to see the supermoon from anywhere in the country, including Sheffield.

In fact, it will be quite difficult to miss! Not only will it be bigger than usual, it will also be significantly brighter as well - sometimes, supermoons have a distinct yellow colouration.

However, if you’d like to optimise your viewing experience of the supermoon, your best bet is to avoid urban areas as these contain the most light pollution.

According to the Met Office , Sheffield is set to have clear skies throughout the day and into the night. Therefore, you should be able to get a good look at the supermoon anywhere in the city.

When is the best time to see the supermoon?

The supermoon will become visible in the evening of August 12.