Stranger Things giving away free ice cream in Leeds - here's where to get some

Locals in Leeds can pick up a free ice cream tomorrow (Fri 5 Jul) in celebration of the launch of Stranger Things 3.

To coincide with the new series of the popular programme, Netflix UK is recreating the iconic ice cream parlour from the show, Scoops Ahoy, as an Upside Down 1985-themed ice cream van that will be touring across the UK and Ireland for 15 days.

Scoops Ahoy

Scoops Ahoy will visit 10 ‘Hawkins Roads’ around the UK and Ireland for 15 days, arriving in Leeds tomorrow (5 July).

The van will visit Hawkins Drive in Leeds giving out free retro ice cream.

The ice cream van comes complete with eerie Stranger Things melodic chimes, inspired by the show's soundtrack, and features two different sides; a 1980s ice-cream parlour in pastel pinks, blues and whites, and a dark side, straight out of the show's famous 'upside down' world.

A retro menu

Ice cream fans will have a choice of four delicious flavours to enjoy, including gluten and dairy free options.

On the menu will be:

- Coke Float (gluten free) - Coca Cola and vanilla ice cream

- Cherries Jubilee (dairy and gluten free) - Cherry sorbet, dark sauce, glace cherries, dark chocolate sprinkles

- Banana Boat - Banoffee, vanilla ice cream, wafers and toffee sauce

- July 4th - Cookie dough, vanilla ice cream, cone hat, red, white and blue sprinkles

The van will also be visiting various other cities around the UK, as well as major summer events and seaside towns.