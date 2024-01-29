Top 10 places on our coast and in the countryside to boost your wellbeing

Get those endorphins soaring with a bracing lesson at Scarborough Surf School in Cayton Bay

1 Whitby WellbeingWhy not try something different like a breathwork workshop by a waterfall or a sauna in the wild. These are just a few of the experiences on offer by Whitby Wellbeing, which was founded by Daniel O’Conner.

Locations include Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Scarborough, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2 Scarborough Surf SchoolGet those endorphins soaring with a bracing lesson at Scarborough Surf School. Their fully qualified instructors operate from their beachtop location at Cayton Bay – unique in that it can be surfed whether the tide is in or out, meaning you should always be able to get in the water.

Walkers on the Cleveland Way at Sandsend

If you don’t want to surf italso offerz paddleboarding and coasteering at Thornwick Bay.

The beginner lesson includes the hire of a 5mm full length wetsuit and a surfboard. Facilities include parking, changing rooms, free hot showers, a picnic area and hot drinks.

Borrowby Equestrian CentreSaddle up and see the world from a different perspective by booking a horse-based riding activity at Borrowby Equestrian Centre, near Staithes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are horseback adventures to be had for all ages and abilities. So whether you have never been on a horse before or if you are a more experienced rider, this is the place to come to enjoy a spot of equine therapy. 4 Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail

Dalby Forest E-Xplorer trail is a newly launched 17km e-bike cycling trail, designed to make the most of the stunning views on offer at Dalby Forest.

The newly-launched the trails are looked after by Forestry England. The new Forest E-Xplorer have been specially designed for use by electric bikes.

The green route boasts gentle gradients meaning cyclists of all ages and skill levels can join in on the fun. You can immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the forest without facing the daunting challenges of steep hills. E-bikes allow you to travel further with less effort.

You can hire them at the forest centre

5 Beach Yoga at Raithwaite Sandsend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get connected with nature while enjoying all of yoga’s physical and mental benefits. Take a breath of fresh sea air with the rugged Sandsend cliffs as your backdrop, while the yoga instructor guides you through positions. Release the stress and tensions of everyday life, by focusing on mindfulness to restore your mental balance.

The slow movements targeted stretches and deep breathing promotes increased blood flow throughout your body, as well as burning calories and toning muscles. So get practising your dolphin, half-moon and downward dog poses which are especially good for tightening your stomach and strengthening your back when conducted on the sand. Private one-to-one classes, group sessions are available as well as regular weekend classes.

6 The King Charles III England Coast Path

The King Charles III England Coast Path is a new walking route that aims to cover the entire coast of England. If you are looking for a shorter stroll and a spot of reflection to find some inner calm, how about an amble around Ravenscar?

Start at Ravenscar Visitor Centre and pause to pick up historical information about the area before sitting outside on a bench. Before you begin, try a mindfulness activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before you enjoy the stunning views across Robin Hood’s Bay. When you’re ready, make your way past the Raven Hall Hotel on Station Road. Follow the footpath signposted Cleveland Way.

Turn off Cleveland Way and head up to Station Square’s disused railway platform. You might like to stop for tea and cake at Ravenscar Tearooms. Continue along Station Road past Raven Hall Hotel and head down the track signposted Peak Fault, you’ll be able to smell the salty sea air. Distance: three miles/ A moderate walk including hills and uneven ground.7 Adventures for the SoulThe historic fishing village of Robin Hood’s Bay, a town once famed for smuggling is the ideal place for an after-dusk activity. Gaze up to the heavens and see the stars, or out to sea and the moonlit waves. Feel the wonderful breeze on your cheeks, while you breathe in fresh air, and find out more about the night sky.

8 North Yorkshire Water ParkMake a splash and face your fears at one of the largest natural watersports lakes in Europe. Nestled in picturesque countryside, there is a wide range of activities on offer. There are three inflatable Aqua parks to tackle to suit a range of abilities.

The fearless can tackle Wipe-out and Warrior courses while younger children, aged three to seven can, attempt Splash Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other wet activities are wakeboarding, kayaking, paddleboarding, wild swimming and sailing.

Those that prefer dry land thrills can whizz down a 820ft-long zipline descent across the lakes from a 42ft-high tower to land in a bed of bark chips or you can try a mental workout to puzzle your way out of escape rooms. There is an onsite café.9 Forest BathingTurn off your hi-tech devices and enjoy a forest-based experience which doesn’t cost the earth.

Naturally boost your health and well-being, by getting outdoors. Relax and slow down to enjoy a spot of quiet amongst the trees.

Simply take your time, breathe deeply and take in your surroundings under the forest canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hours can provide you with the ideal forest bathing experience. Wander around the woods on a circular walk around Broxa which will take you into the heart of Langdale Forest which has a mix of conifers and semi-natural woodland. As this is a free activity you can afford to have lunch at the Grainary in Harwood Dale.

10 Scale the heights at Chimney BankSimply taking in the view from the top of Chimney Bank – a hill pass that carries a minor road between Rosedale Abbey and Hutton-le-Hole – is enough to take your breath away but cycling up one of the steepest public roads in England is a whole other level.

Either sit back and watch as determined pedallers give it a go or get on your bike and see how fast your time compares with Chris Boardman';s impressive five minutes and 23 seconds. It is also known locally as the Chain Breaker.