There are some fantastic hotels in Leeds waiting to be booked- why not try one from our list? Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds hotels: Six of the best hotels in Leeds according to Google Reviews

With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, why not treat yourself to a night in one of Leeds' top rated hotels?

By Abi Whistance
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:00 pm

All with the option of a delicious breakfast after a good night's sleep, here's our list of the top six hotels in Leeds and what you had to say about them.

1. Malmaison

"Absolutely fantastic place to stay lovely staff and amazing food!" Rated 4.3/5 (933 reviews on Google Reviews)

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Dakota

"Lovely, relaxing hotel and great food in the restaurant, staff very obliging." Rated 4.6/5 (721 reviews on Google Reviews)

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Park Plaza

"Comfy beds, Sky TV in the room, location ideal for train station." Rated 4.1/5 (1288 reviews on Google Reviews)

Photo: Google

4. Queen's Hotel

"Room was fantastic very large comfy bed and liked the shower and breakfast." Rated 4.2/5 (1959 reviews on Google Reviews)

Photo: Gary Longbottom

