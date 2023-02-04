Here are five of the most luxurious hotels on offer across Leeds.
From glorious penthouses to delicious dine-in experiences, there are plenty of hotels in Leeds that put luxury at the heart of their customer experience. Here are five of the best rated and most luxurious hotels in the city, according to reviews and ratings left on Google.
1. Dakota Hotel
With its designer luxury accommodation and sociable dining experience, Dakota Leeds often tops the list of the most luxurious and best rated hotels in the city. It has a laundry service, a bar and monsoon showers in its rooms - earning the hotel a 4.6 star rating on Google.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Part of what ranks Dakota Leeds so highly is the popular Dakota Grill restaurant on the premises. The restaurant presents the finest quality seasonal produce, beautifully presented, with a great balance of flavours.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Quebecs Hotel
Quebecs hotel is a Grade II listed 4 star luxury hotel with 44 rooms, located in the heart of Leeds on Quebec Street. The hotel offers daily house newspapers, luggage assistance and storage, fax and photocopying facilities - perfect for a business trip. For those wanting to unwind and relax, Quebecs has a gallery, conservatory and access to Nuffield Health Club nearby. The hotel has earned itself a 4.5 star rating on Google.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Queens Hotel
The Queens Hotel is known as the historic spot for stars - with guests including Princess Grace of Monaco, Cary Grant, Nelson Mandela and Laurel and Hardy. Now fitted with a restaurant, bar and full service laundry, this city centre hotel makes the perfect visit for guests in need of luxury. It is rated 4.3 stars on Google.
Photo: James Hardisty