Airbnb Leeds: This cosy one bedroom barn from the 1800s has views over Wakefield and an al fresco dining area

A one bedroom barn with views over Leeds and Wakefield is available to rent on Airbnb.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

The Poplars Barn dates back to 1835 and is in the heart of the Rhubarb Triangle, between between Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell. Full of character, this little home from home is perfect for romantic breaks and business trips, with an outdoor dining area and a large terrace for sunset views.

Take a tour of this Airbnb below, or find out more on Airbnb.

1. Views into the fields

The Airbnb has two floors of private living space and views into the garden and fields.

Photo: Airbnb

2. Cosy living space

Inside there is cosy living space with a wood burning stove, and a snuggle chair for two. Patio doors lead onto the garden.

Photo: Airbnb

3. Coffee machine in kitchen

In the kitchen is a fridge freezer and microwave,(no oven or hob) and a Gaggia coffee machine. Takeaway menus are also provided in the home.

Photo: Airbnb

4. King sized bed

Upstairs there is an open plan bedroom with a king sized bed, high ceilings and stepped access to the garden. There is also a flat screen TV, DVD player plus a Bluetooth portable speaker.

Photo: Airbnb

