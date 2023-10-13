8 of Yorkshire most haunted places

With Halloween right around the corner, we look at some of the most haunted places in the county – including murdered maids and roaming royalty.

Yorkshire s home to some of the most haunted places in the country

Yorkshire spectral sightings include:

30 East Drive, Pontefract

This is considered the most haunted house in Yorkshire according to online searches.

The first occupants who have reported any supposed paranormal activity were the Pritchard family; they initially tried to ignore the entity, but when the ‘malevolent spirit’ is thought to have started to harm their daughter.

