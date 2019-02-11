Sign up for world’s biggest 5k inflatable challenge in Leeds

The world’s biggest 5k featuring a fun filled inflatable course for intrepid participants to clamber over is on its way back to Leeds.

Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k will give people across the region a chance to roll back the years to the days of Total Wipeout, Fun House and It’s A Knockout as they navigate through giant inflatables.

Gung-Ho! 5k event returns

Up to 5,000 people will take part in the huge, fun-filled course – filled with enough air to inflate more than 80 million footballs – when it comes to Harewood House, Leeds, on Saturday April 13.

Gung-Ho! visited the area in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but with new and improved obstacles, organisers promise this will be the most exciting event yet.

Organiser Alex Winters said: “When we were drawing up the places we wanted to visit in 2019 Leeds was right at the top of the list.

“For us, the city feels like home. Every event has just got better and better and now we are looking forward to coming back and putting on our best Seriously Fun 5k yet.

“Expect the same Gung-Ho! fun but bigger and better. We will be working extremely hard to make each event fresh and exciting, so that even if you have taken part before, going Gung-Ho! in 2019 will be even more exciting than it was the first time.

“We can’t wait to see how Gung-Ho! Yorkshire can go again. So sign up and take part in the world’s biggest 5k run and have a day out like no other!”

Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter, came up with the idea of an inflatable run for all the family while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

Gung-Ho! was born, and since 2015 has seen more than 200,000 people taking part.

Thousands of pounds are expected to be raised for good causes thanks to people taking part for charity.

For tickets and more information on the event visit www.begung-ho.co.uk.