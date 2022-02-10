Here is our list of 7 of the best barbers in Leeds according to Google Reviews to help you decide who to trust with the clippers.

Infinity Barbers Leeds

Infinity Barbers Leeds is located on Roundhay Rd in Harehills.

It is rated 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (54 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about Infinity Barbers Leeds:

"Best skin fades in Leeds, big shout-out to barbers Raf and Mushy!"

"Nice Barber, probably in his 50s-60s, a clean place and a standard service. Nothing to complain about. I like it that he was focused on doing the job right rather than chat!"

"Friendly staff and chilled out environment!"

The Barbers Leeds

The Barbers Leeds is located on Kirkgate near the bus station.

The hairdressers is rated 4.6/5 on Google Reviews (50 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the barbers:

"Was really needing my hair seen to - Great place and loving my haircut!"

"Really great service, friendly chatty staff who do a great job!!"

"Wonderful bunch, very professional and thorough."

AL Barber

This barbers is tucked away on the Headrow in the city centre.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (354 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Wonderful place, great staff, great price and an amazing attention to detail!"

"Absolutely the best barber in Leeds, for my money. Wasim and his colleagues know their business well and offer a warm welcome. I've always been happy with their work, would recommend to anyone."

"Fantastic hair cut, beard trim and service all round!"

Fazz's Barber Shop

You can find this salon right on Brudenell Grove.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (21 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Very professional and friendly service. The guy is very skilful aswell. Have been using the service for more than 10 years. Don't feel confident to cut hair elsewhere. The hair cutting is exactly as per instructions."

"Been coming here for 6 years Fazz never disappoints always provides top quality haircuts in order to satisfy a customers needs."

"Best haircuts in Hyde Park at a good price."

Temple Barbershop Leeds

Temple Barbershop Leeds can be found on Great George St.

It is rated 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (70 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about the barbers:

"Great atmosphere, friendly staff and a nice modern decor."

"Amazing people and wonderful environment. They did exactly what I asked for them and the results are amazing. I highly recommend it to everyone."

"Great service as always. Covid precautions all taken seriously and most importantly, a great haircut. Easy to book online so why go anywhere else."

No 3 Gentleman's Hairdressing

No 3 Gentleman's Hairdressing can be found in the centre of the city on Lower Briggate.

It is rated 4.9/5 on Google Reviews (52 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"What can I say other than it was the best haircut I have ever had. Tom was excellent from start to finish talked to me about what I wanted and kept me informed during the cut."

"Fully recommend this place. They do exactly what you ask for and are very skilled hairdressers."

"Really pleased with the work, will be visiting again soon!"

Ambassador Barbering

Ambassador Barbering is located in the Merrion Centre.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (186 reviews).

This is what customers had to say about it:

"Unreal. Josh at Ambassadors seriously cares about looking after you from the minute you walk in the door. He is a seriously skilled barbour and brilliant to talk to."

"Clean and relaxing environment and a very personal service."

"This was my first visit to Ambassador Barbering with Josh and it certainly won't be my last. Josh listened patiently to what I wanted and also gave some great input based on previous experiences.