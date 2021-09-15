These are some of the best places to get a tattoo in Leeds.

Deciding who to trust with a tattoo can be tricky- here are some of the best places to get tattooed in Leeds, according to Google Reviews.

Buzz Club Tattoo Studio

Buzz Club can be found on Hyde Park Road in Woodhouse.

It is rated 5/5 on Google Reviews (480 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"Super friendly and chilled atmosphere, I was extremely happy with my tattoo."

"I absolutely love my tattoo. I had it done by Chloe. She was amazing, accommodating and so friendly."

"I got a tattoo done with Hayley and am absolutely thrilled with the results. It's such a beautiful tattoo. She took my design idea and made it a reality so perfectly."

Rude Studios Tattoos & Piercings

The studio can be found tucked away in Kirkgate Market.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (255 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"Amazing clean place, professional work at it's finest."

"Cip is a fantastic tattoo artist, he did my full sleeve and my daughter's tattoo, great guy, highly recommended to all."

"Amazing experience, all staff were professional and so helpful, talked me through the process and Sam made me feel so at ease and relax. 100% would recommend."

Snake And Tiger Tattoo

The studio can be found in Thornton's Arcade.

It is rated 4.8/5 on Google Reviews (167 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"Fantastic experience from start to finish; I would highly recommend."

"Got my first tattoo from Collette just before the first lockdown, absolutely love the work done and couldn't be happier. Very talented artist."

"Coco has done a great job of my tattoo so far. I look forward to my appointments and can’t wait to finish this Japanese sleeve so I can move onto my backpiece."

Ultimate Skin Tattoo Shop

Ultimate Skin can be found on New Briggate.

It is rated 4.7/5 on Google Reviews (108 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"Fabulous place, great staff and would highly recommend."

"I want to say a massive thank you to Miles! Such an amazing artist! First time going to Ultimate Skin and I am already planning my next visit."

"A really great experience for my first tattoo. Not intimidating at all and all staff friendly and welcoming. Best of all, I love my tattoo!"

Louis Santos Tattoo Studio Leeds

The studio can be found on King Charles St in the city centre.

It is rated 4.2/5 on Google Reviews (196 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"If you're looking for a tattoo in the Leeds area then this is the place to go. Had several tattoos and Louis work is by far the best. The detail he puts in is incredible."

"These guys are not only the best but also very friendly, clean and efficient. I put my trust in Louis for him to do my first tat, I've now been back over 6 times."

"Great service from start to finish. Excellent quality and detail."

Red Tattoo and Piercing

Find Red Tattoo and Piercing on the top floor of the Corn Exchange.

It is rated 4.4/5 on Google Reviews (188 reviews)

Here is what customers had to say about it:

"Comfortable vibe, good music, friendly people."

"First time visiting this studio and will be back again for sure! The room is a great, bright space and cleanliness is A+, everyone was lovely."

"Modern fresh place with quality tattoos and a good selection of jewellery."