Space NK boasts 70 shops across the UK

Space NK has relocated from its current Leeds location in the Victoria Quarter to Trinity Leeds shopping centre, opposite Pandora on the lower ground floor.

The new store, which opened on Friday, is more than double the size of the previous shop - boasting more than 1,700sq ft of space.

It will stock top-selling brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Laura Mercier, and Nars, plus some of the latest launches from Anastasia Beverly Hills and IT Cosmetics, as well as much-loved favourites like La Mer.

Space NK, which launched its first store in Covent Garden in 1993, is home to more than 100 innovative and boundary-pushing beauty brands. It has more than 70 stores in the UK.

Trinity Leeds' centre director, David Maddison, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Space NK to our line-up here at Trinity Leeds – the brand is a beauty authority, with an unrivalled expertise that will help Trinity Leeds guests discover new and exciting products.”

Sara Cohen, trading director at Space NK, added: “We are excited to be relocating our Leeds store to Trinity Leeds, where we will continue to offer our customers the same unbiased beauty advice, with an upgraded space and even more of the world’s best beauty products.

"We look forward to welcoming back our Leeds-based beauty community and introducing some new customers to Space NK.”