New cafe and home shop where you can buy the tables you dine on set to open in Leeds

The first cafe of its kind in the city, The Collective will open on Boar Lane later this month.

Blurring the lines between hospitality and retail, customers can enjoy food and drinks while shopping a large collection of art and homeware - including the tables they're dining on.

The venue will operate as a working showroom, stocking brands including Tyson lighting, Stucco and Stucco, Ceramique Internationale Ltd, and Staunton and Hughes.

An artist's impression of The Collective, set to open on Boar Lane

The Collective's directors, Dale Wynter and Ellen Pryce, were inspired by LA's creative scene, working with interior Designer Rachael Easton and shop design and brand specialist James Kent to design the venue.

Ellen said: "We wanted to create a feast for the eyes as well as offering a space where people could re-fuel with some incredible food and drinks.

"Guests can peruse the art and dreamy décor in a really chilled atmosphere, giving them time to immerse themselves in the great-quality, hand-crafted goods we have for sale."

The vast majority of everything customers can see in The Collective is available to buy, from the sofas and tables to the kitchenware and lighting.

Most of the furniture is made to order and is customisable and interior design experts will be on hand to discuss bespoke furniture and finish options.

For those looking for a tailored interior design service, appointments with The Collective’s award-winning interior designers can also be booked.

The Collective will offer brunch and lunch options, including all day bowls, New York deli bagels, artisan pastries and salads, charcuterie and cheese boards.

There will be a selection of coffees from Maude Coffee, organic wine from Eden Wines and an extensive cocktail menu. Takeaway food and drink options are also available.

As well as the café and retail space, The Collective has moveable bookcases that reveal cosy corners for hosting meetings or catching up on work emails.

A full programme of events and creative workshops is planned for the 1,819 square foot space, located on the ground floor of 34 Boar Lane, directly opposite Leeds train station.

Dale said: "We’re really excited to be bringing something so unique to the heart of the city.

"We have put together an incredible team of people who have a wealth of experience within the hospitality and interior design sectors and we are certain people will love what we have created.

"The location, and building, are the perfect home for The Collective and we look forward to welcoming people to experience a new way to shop and dine."