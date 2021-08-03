JYSK will open the doors to its new store in South Retail Park in Tulip Street in Hunslet, on Thursday, August 26.

The new store will generate 15 new jobs, with JYSK still recruiting for some roles.

JYSK (pronounced Yoosk) has a "Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors" and offers products for home and garden.

The retailer, founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larse, already has stores in Wakefield, Bradford, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

Jenny Johnston, sales and marketing manager, UK and Ireland said: “Leeds is one of the top five largest cities in the UK, so to put our JYSK mark on the map here is a really exciting milestone for us.

“We already have a strong customer base in Yorkshire so it feels a real accomplishment that we can go one step further and bring our products right into the metropolis of the region, in Leeds.

What’s more, this is the first store this year that we have been able to open without any lockdown restrictions.

"That in itself feels like a huge achievement and reason to celebrate, after such tumultuous challenges felt across the entirety of the retail sector over the last year.”

The Leeds store will be the brand’s 24th in the UK and its third opening this year so far.

JYSK has expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,900 stores worldwide since its creation.

The company said it "specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bedframes and bases".