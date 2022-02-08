Valentine's Day is less than a week away, with shops piling up on chocolates, flowers and sweet treats ahead of the big day.

But what if you want to give something a bit more special on the 14 February?

Alan Brown Flowers in Kirkgate Market is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Review. Photo: Simon Hulme

There are lots of florists in Leeds offering custom bouquet services to create something more personalised for your loved one on Valentine's Day.

Here are seven of the best flower shops in Leeds according to comments left on Google Review.

Alan Brown Flowers

Leeds Kirkgate Market, 6A Vicar Ln, LS2 7HJ

Long-established florist producing handmade bouquets to order, with same-day delivery service.

Alan Brown Flowers is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Fantastic service, kudos to the small independents!"

"This florist has been around since I was a little girl when my mum used to get flowers for the house. They are amazing and the flowers are stunning."

J & D Marsay Flowers

251 Dewsbury Rd, Beeston, LS11 5HZ

D & D Marsay Flowers is rated 5 stars on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Amazing customer service from the lovely lady who answered my phone."

"The spray I ordered was beautiful and very good value for money."

M & D Flowers

Leeds Kirkgate Market, LS2 7RQ

Floral designs and hand-tied bouquets from a florist offering made-to-order flower arrangements.

M & D Flowers is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Great selection of plants and flowers at excellent prices."

"Lovely flower stall! I turned up in the morning and had a bouquet and button holes made for a 3pm wedding. All done within 40 minutes. How lucky!"

Floral Expression

86 Otley Rd, Headingley, LS6 4BA

Floral Expression is rated 4.6 stars out of 5 on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Friendly and genuine service, fast delivery and such a gorgeous arrangement!"

"Great place to buy flowers, very experienced staff 11/10!"

Petals & Stitches

233 Chapeltown Rd, LS7 3DX

Petals & Stitches is rated 5 stars on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Amazing quality flowers, great service and very reasonably priced."

""Beautiful arrangement made for me, delivered exactly what I asked for."

Burley Blooms

331 Burley Rd, Burley, LS4 2JJ

Burley Blooms is rated 4.9 stars out of 5 on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Beautiful bouquets and such lovely service every time I order highly recommend."

"Best florist service I've ever experienced. Thanks for being so quick to help, beautiful flowers and just really kind on the phone too."

Arts & Flowers

25 Austhorpe Rd, LS15 8BA

Arts & Flowers is rated 4.8 stars out of 5 on Google Review.

Customers said:

"Amazing service, excellent products, amazing helpful friendly staff."

"All round a great company, knowledgeable, polite and great products!"