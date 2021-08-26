JYSK (pronounced Yoosk) has a "Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors" and offers products for home and garden.

The retailer, founded in Denmark in 1979 by Lars Larse, already has stores in Wakefield, Bradford, Pontefract and Dewsbury.

JYSK Leeds has a range of special offers running from August 26 - September 1, including 60% off all armchairs, up to 60% off all duvet covers sets and up to 70% off all mattresses and mattress toppers as well as further deals across home office furniture, lighting, and accessories.

1. JYSK Leeds JYSK has expanded to 51 countries with more than 2,900 stores worldwide since its creation. Photo Sales

2. JYSK Leeds The company said it "specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bedframes and bases". Photo Sales

3. JYSK Leeds “Leeds is one of the top five largest cities in the UK so to put our JYSK mark on the map here is a really exciting milestone for us”, said Jenny Johnston, Sales and Marketing Manager, UK and Ireland. Photo Sales

4. JYSK Leeds She added: “We already have a strong customer base in Yorkshire so it feels a real accomplishment that we can go one step further and bring our products right into the metropolis of the region, in Leeds." Photo Sales